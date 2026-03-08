'AITA for telling my grieving sister-in-law I wont invite to her to things if she keeps up her attitude?'

They moved back to the UK in 2005, came over to see my in-laws and us once every six years or so, and then back to the US (Nevada) in 2022, and these past few years have come to us in Oregon for holidays.

One Thanksgiving she yelled at me that she wasn't being "acknowledged" enough by Jessica, which made me mad because I know for a fact Jessica said hi and talked to her a bit.

Nowadays: Levi's death has been hard on Albert. I miss him as well, as does his mom Joanna (88F). I genuinely do feel for Christina in this regard.