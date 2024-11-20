'My SIL licked my face and now my brother is not talking to me. AITA?' UPDATED 2X

StrangeTemperature00

This one hurts. I think I needed to hear it though. You're not wrong. I guess I'm just always trying to understand him and I need to stop doing that. Especially when he's not giving me that same kind of understanding. I thought we could get back to the relationship we had before but it's not looking like it's getting any better.

11 days later OP came back with this update:

After trying to reach out to my brother he finally came around and stopped ignoring me. He didn't want to talk about what happened but was willing to 'put it behind us'. Tbh I think talking about it would have been healthier but I decided to let it go because he was so adamant.