SIL refuses to let bride in 'financial bind' borrow 'admittedly gorgeous' wedding dress. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to let my sister-in-law borrow my wedding dress even though she's facing financial difficulties?"

I've been put in a tough position and I'm not sure if I'm being selfish here. My younger sister-in-law, Emma, is getting married in a few months. She's always been a bit disorganized with money, but she has a good heart. Recently, she and her fiancé hit some financial troubles, mostly due to unexpected medical bills.

Because of this, they've had to majorly downsize their wedding plans. This is where I come in. I've been happily married for five years, and my wedding dress is, admittedly, gorgeous - a bespoke piece that I saved up for years to afford.

Emma has always gushed over it. Last week, she tearfully asked if she could borrow it for her wedding, saying it would mean the world to her and save her from having to buy a dress she can't afford.