'AITA for not allowing my SIL stay in my empty and furnished condo while she’s in town?' UPDATED

pinkcherry99 said:

NTA but I am pretty sure she’s so upset because she had to cancel and be embarrassed in front of all her friends, whereas before she was gunning to be the cool chick with the city apartment party

OP responded:

This makes so much sense. It’s not cool to me because I’ve lived here my whole life. I could see how this would be embarrassing for her.

OP then added this edit to her post:

She accepted the calendar invitation for us to talk so I’ll update later. She sent my husband a text that said talk to you soon. Didn’t send me anything but accepted my invite so hopefully it goes well.

She later shared this update: