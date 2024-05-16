SIL tells bride who eloped she shouldn't expect people to be as generous with their wedding gifts. AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister-in-law that she is an idiot for expecting her family to be as generous with gifts for her marriage as they were for mine?"

When I married to my husband, we had a smallish wedding. 150 guests. Trust me that's small for our families. We paid for everything ourselves. All together we spent about $25,000. It was in our budget and we had saved up for it. And that included everything.

My dress, the wedding party's dresses and tux rentals. Catering, you name it we paid and came in under budget. Our guest were family and close friends. The way it should be. And they were generous with gifts, both from our registry and cash in envelopes.

When everything was said and done, our house was filled with great stuff we needed. And our savings was several thousand dollars over where we started before we paid for the wedding.