'I’ve loved you since the wedding': Loopy SIL's surgery confession shocks family. AITA?

"My SIL told me she was in love with me… while under anesthesia."

Okay, I seriously need to get this off my chest because I don’t even know what to think. My sister-in-law recently had a minor surgery and I was the one who ended up picking her up from the hospital because my wife (her sister) had an important work commitment.

Everything seemed totally normal, I brought her some flowers, we chatted a bit while waiting for discharge, and then the nurse wheeled her out. Now for some context:

She’s divorced and has two kids. I’ve always had a cordial, easygoing relationship with her. Nothing flirty, never any weird vibes. She’s had a rough couple of years, but she’s been holding it together really well, at least outwardly.