'AITA for asking my SIL if she wanted to hurt my son just to prove she could get him to not have an allergic reaction?'

But the exposure while we were there still caused a reaction and we left without eating because it wasn't worth it. We explained this to her but she still took them there and said she was extra careful but he ended up being sick while there as a result of the allergy.

It wasn't anaphylaxis but it angered both my wife and myself. SIL apologized and said she truly didn't see it being a big issue. My wife told her sister we had already explained we'd gone there and he had a reaction.

My SIL said she figured she could take extra precautions and my wife told her sister she should have accepted the fact we didn't want him there and found somewhere else or not taken him.