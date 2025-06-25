"AITA for silently changing my son's name after my brother and SIL gave my nephew the name too?"

My wife and I had our son 4 months ago. We had a name chosen early in her pregnancy. We kept that name to ourselves but my SIL (married to my brother) found it out when she was still pregnant with my nephew (almost 7 months old).

She never said how. She just told us she loved the name, congrats and she couldn't wait to meet him. We assume she snooped because she was not told. I even mentioned it to my brother and he said that his wife does like to browse through people's things like it was no biggie.