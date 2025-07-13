Woman refuses to play aunt to brother's kids after his wife's sister passes. 'I was treated like a stranger for 3 years. AITA?

To be honest we would have expected more from James, at least to defend us a little in front of his wife or try to keep a closer relationship with us. But he didn't so we spoke to him once, voiced our concerns about her being a controlling nightmare and that was it. We left him do whatever he wanted.

Ever since Aria joined our family, our relationship with them is disgustingly sterile and fake. We only see them for certain events like Christmas, Easter and birthdays and everything that comes from them is so formal I guess.