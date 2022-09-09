Single dad asks if he's wrong to ask his kids' nanny to be 'less fun.'

Working with children is often a messy, sticky adventure in negotiating with a toddler who is screaming because snakes can't fly while trying to validate every ridiculous parental concern...

So, when a conflicted single dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his family's nanny's work techniques, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for trying to make my kids' nanny less fun?

I (M35) am a single dad, (kids Ava 7 and Mika 5) and I have a babysitter/nanny, a sewing buddy of my mom's. Nelly (F38) runs some sort of online craft store, so she is pretty flexible hour-wise, which I need for my job. My son has some behavioral issues, tantrums and meltdowns. Other babysitters found him too difficult.

The kids love Nelly, but here is the thing: she spoils them. She turns EVERYTHING into a game (lunch becomes a restaurant, the car a magic pumpkin or a spaceship etc.) or sings songs about brushing teeth.