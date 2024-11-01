Single dad refuses to babysit sister's kids after she tells him he's 'not a real parent.' AITA?

I told her I couldn’t because I had already made plans with my daughter for a special daddy-daughter weekend. Claire got upset and said that I should be willing to help her out since she has “real responsibilities” as a mother of three and that I “only” have one child.

That comment really hurt me, and I told her that just because I have one child doesn’t mean my responsibilities are any less important than hers. She brushed it off and said I wouldn’t understand what it’s like to be a "real" parent because I’ve never had to deal with multiple kids or juggle a full household.