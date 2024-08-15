Single dad refuses to give his son the raffle money he won at company picnic, 'I pay for his college.' AITA?

"AITA for not giving my son his raffle money?"

My dad asked me to write this for him, so if it seems like my account isn't matching to the speaker that's why. I (57M) am a single father to three kids: Fred (23M), Percy (20Enby), and Henry (18M).

Every year my company does a family picnic thing, and there are a bunch of raffles you can enter. One of the raffles gets you a chance to win $4,500, and in the 35+ years working here, I've never won.

This year, without their knowledge, I paid the $50 for each ticket and entered one ticket for me, and one for each of my kids. I could have put down the same amount of tickets under my own name, but I thought it would be cute for it to feel like it was for all of us.