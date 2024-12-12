Single dad walks out of mom's house after she forced his son with autism to eat food he hates. AITA?

Ronnie was visibly uncomfortable but tried to stay polite. I could tell he was trying his best to handle the situation, but eventually, it became too much for him. He started tugging at his hair, something he does when he’s overwhelmed. Instead of showing any understanding or compassion, my mom became upset with him for it.

At that point, I decided enough was enough. I told her we were leaving and took Ronnie home. He was really upset and told me how embarrassed and humiliated he felt. It broke my heart.

Since then, my mom has been flooding my phone with angry messages, accusing Ronnie of being ungrateful and me of spoiling him. She’s also posted about the situation on Facebook, calling us both disrespectful and making it seem like she was just trying to help.