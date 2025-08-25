Single father refuses to let baby go on vacation without him, 'the other side of the family is more well-off.' AITA?

For the most part, it has been pretty cordial, but it’s also naturally gotten tricky at times as well, which is also where this post comes into play. I'll put it this way...the other side of the family is more well-off than we are. They regularly go camping and vacation, meanwhile I can’t remember the last time I took a trip like that.

It’s not that I don’t want my daughter having cool experiences like that, but I definitely don’t want her to become spoiled, and I don’t want her world to be that one family is fun, wealthy, takes all these trips, and her dad is just like whatever.