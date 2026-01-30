Single friend refuses to give up the primary bedroom on group trip.

I'll try and keep it brief. Every year, I host a friends get together over a long weekend at my parent's holiday house. Have done so for over a decade. The core group have all been friends since high school. People are allowed to bring their partners as long as they have:
1.) been together for over a year 2.) their partner has met/hung out with the majority of the friend group before. As it happens this year everyone is bringing a partner except me.
It is a large house, but due to the size of the group + partners pretty much everyone ends up sharing a room with mattresses on the floor, pull outs etc. Everyone is chill with this because we pretty much only use the bedrooms for sleeping and the rest of the weekend we are out doing activities. Except for Sue' who is Mark's GF who is attending for the first time.
When we arrived at the house and everyone went to dump their stuff in their rooms, Sue saw that I stay in the primary suite which is sort of adjacent to the main house (is barred by two sets of doors) and has a private bathroom.
She asked if she and Mark could swap with me, which I refused, explaining that my parents aren't comfortable with non-family sleeping in the primary suite because that's where we store all our personal stuff when guests are staying with us. She made out like this was incredibly unreasonable, because couples need privacy and I'm only one person and blah blah blah.
I told her bluntly that no one else is doing anything privately during this weekend and especially not in the bed my parents usually sleep in, and now she has been sulking.
Mark approached me to try and ask again, promising that they wouldn't do anything and Sue just needs space to decompress sometimes because she gets overwhelmed socially, which like, fine, whatever...
...but there is enough spots on the property that you can go to chill privately.
One of the other couples also mentioned in a joking way that they'd always wished they had the gumption to ask to swap, as they don't love sharing rooms (some of my friends snore). Sue obviously thinks I am an ahole, but IMO if I'm hosting (for free!), I get first dibs on the bedrooms regardless. So, AITA?
5312us said:
NTA. This bedroom isn't up to be shared, since it would make the owners of the house uncomfortable. Full stop. Besides, what would make this couple more deserving of privacy than the others? You keeping the bedroom is the best way of being fair with all your friends and their SOs. If a trip like that isn't her scene, she doesn't have to go.
BillytheKeg said:
NTA. Who goes to someone's house and demands to sleep in their parents' bed?
Curious_Eggplant6296 said:
It's your parents house, you get the owner's bedroom. Period. On top of the weirdness of having non-family take the parents' vacation home bedroom, your parents specifically said they weren't comfortable with non-family sleeping there. Plus, you get the pick of the sleeping arrangements. Sue sounds like a lot. If she doesn't like it, she can stay home.
Throwaway_Offmyminds said:
NTA. No means no. It’s not an AirBNB. It’s your family’s property. This is not a negotiation. If they don’t like it. They can leave.
dogfishheadache said:
NTA obviously. But to get ahead of this, I'd send everyone a message both right after this trip and right before the next making the situation clear. Something like: "Hi guys, I had a great time and loved having you all over!
I just wanted to clarify before next year's trip that I am the only person who is allowed to stay in the master bedroom. I get that we're all getting older, so if anyone needs extra space, you can absolutely get a hotel and still meet us at the house to hang out!"
Acrobatic_Leg2909 said:
Sue can have any room she likes...in her OWN home. NTA!