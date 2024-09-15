'AITA for calling the cops on a teen who came to my house and demanded to be let in?' UPDATED

To top it off my sister also told me I went over the top and how he's one of her sons good friends and that I should have called her when he wouldn't leave and she would have sorted it out. I went with my gut feeling and I don't regret it.

EDIT: I'm 31, John is 16 and since I keep being asked about ages and I forgot to include it originally, I'm adding it now.

winewithlime

NTA. Kid crossed a line and got off with a simple warning. His parents should be thankful.

Did you find out how he found your house? Did he just fish it out of your nephew? Because if his nephew didn't say, that has some disturbing implications.