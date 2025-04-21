Single mom declines child-free wedding invite despite 'solution.' AITA? 'She asked me to be a bridesmaid.'

NTA. There are some people who won't take no for an answer. The solution for this is to not JADE. That is don't Justify, Argue, Defend or Explain. You RSVP'd no, but she called and asked you why. You Explained that your child has medical needs and it was too short notice to be able to find someone to watch them.

From then on out you just need to reply, "That doesn't work for me." Any further explanation will be met as a discussion, she will continue to find solutions, which are reasonable to her, but not reasonable to you. She wants what she wants so as long as you provide a reason she is going to want to overcome that.

bookworm-1960 said: