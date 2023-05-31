Single mom makes it awkward when she asks SIL to plan kid-friendly hangouts; AITA?

If all your friends want to go to a winery for a relaxing and peaceful day but you can't find a babysitter, should you suggest a loud and chaotic trip to the local Chuck E. Cheese instead? So, when a frustrated single mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about hanging out with her sister-in-law, people were ready to hear the family drama.
I (F27) am a single mom to three kids; 5, 3, and 2. My ex-husband left soon after my youngest was born and has since moved out of state.
I am close with my brother (M32) and have tried to get close to his wife (F26). She is very sweet and fun, and I genuinely enjoy her company. I obviously don't get to hang out with her a lot because I have my hands full. My family helps out occasionally with childcare but they are all busy too so I don't get a lot of time with my friends.