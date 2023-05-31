Single mom makes it awkward when she asks SIL to plan kid-friendly hangouts; AITA?

Choosing to have kids is a massive life decision, but it can be frustrating when child-free friends and family members express zero interest in sharing the joys (and challenges) of having children around...

If all your friends want to go to a winery for a relaxing and peaceful day but you can't find a babysitter, should you suggest a loud and chaotic trip to the local Chuck E. Cheese instead? So, when a frustrated single mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about hanging out with her sister-in-law, people were ready to hear the family drama.

AITA for asking my SIL if she and her friends can include more child-friendly activities in their hangouts?

I (F27) am a single mom to three kids; 5, 3, and 2. My ex-husband left soon after my youngest was born and has since moved out of state.