Single mom refuses to date single dads, 'I have reached the Promised Land.' AITA?

I would only go on a date after the babysitter and I put the kids to bed at 7:30 and had to be at home by 11 to relieve the sitter and go to bed to be up in the morning with my kids. I had 100% custody 100% of the time. I couldn't just leave to go do anything spontaneous. And I certainly wasn't going to spend the night anywhere. As you can imagine, this didn't go well.

I usually got three responses to my dating rules. One, I didn't put enough effort into the relationship. Two, the men weren't ready to be dads in their early to mid twenties. And three, they didn't want to parent another man's kids. Which, even then, I thought was fair enough. Rarely did I go on a date with a man more than a couple times.

At 25, I came to the realization a relationship just wasn't in the cards for me. I quit dating completely, went into therapy, and started taking night classes at a community college instead of spending money on sitters to go on dates.

I pretty much focused on giving my kids everything they needed and most of what they wanted. Those years were crazy. I scratched my way up the corporate ladder. I got a higher education. And when I wasn't at work or school, I was with my kids.