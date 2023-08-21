Sister-of-2020-bride refuses to redo bridesmaid role for 'second wedding;' AITA?

Anyone who tried to get married in 2020 probably had to compromise on their original vision, but is making everyone come to a second event the best solution?

Just because you didn't get to have the big, expensive, white-lace adorned dance party of a wedding day of your dreams doesn't mean it wasn't still a special day, right?

So, when a conflicted student decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As$hole' about the sequel to her sister's mid-pandemic wedding, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for saying I won’t attend my sister’s wedding?

I (F22) was recently accepted into a master’s program which will begin in September. I spent the summer living with my parents in my childhood bedroom, but will be moving to graduate housing soon as the program is several states over.