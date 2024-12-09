'AITA? My sister wants me to adopt her baby but I want a different kid.' UPDATED

We're approved as adoptive parents, we have a decently sized house with more than enough room, she and the father would willingly allow us to adopt the baby, and it would be a very short process for us because we are basically good to go here. However, due to the reasons stated above, this isn't exactly what we had in mind in terms of adopting.

We're open to changing that plan, but there's also the issue of my sister being the bio mum. She says she can handle watching me potentially raise her baby, but I can't see this not causing issues, and feel like if she's going to adopt out she should do it with a couple who aren't so close to home. We explained this and refused.