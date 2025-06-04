'AITA for walking out on a family dinner because my sister and my husband implied they were sleeping together?'

Historical_Kick_3294

Well, firstly, to ‘joke’ that you should try for a boy next time—and without even celebrating the fact you’re pregnant with a daughter—is bloody terrible. Let’s hope your daughter never finds out her father and grandparent were disappointed and said they couldn’t wait for a boy.

And if that weren’t bad enough, your husband and sister were crass enough to imply they should sleep together to make that boy everyone is so disappointed you’re not carrying. WTF is wrong with these people? You absolutely are NTA, but the rest of your family, most particularly your husband and sister, most definitely are.

virtualchoirboy

NTA.

"When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time." - Maya Angelou.

They've shown you who they are. They've shown you what they think of your feelings. They've even shown you how they're going to treat your little girl once she's born - as acceptable but not preferred because they wanted a boy.