'AITA for saying my sister crossed a line even though everyone says I’m overreacting?'

I am (29F) married to my husband (30M).
We’ve been together for years and I’ve never had reason to doubt our relationship.
My sister (26F) is very involved in our lives. She comes over often, talks to my husband a lot, and has always said how much she “feels safe” around him. I didn’t think much of it until recently, when she told me she feels a very strong emotional connection to him and that she wanted to be honest with me.
She insisted she meant nothing inappropriate and said I should take it as a compliment that she trusts my husband so much. But after that conversation, I couldn’t unsee certain things. She seeks his validation constantly, downplays my opinions, and acts hurt if I interrupt their conversations or set boundaries.
I eventually told her that her behavior makes me uncomfortable and that I need her to respect my marriage. She immediately got defensive and said I’m being insecure, controlling, and projecting my own fears onto her. She told me that if I were more confident in myself, none of this would bother me.
When I talked to my parents, they agreed with her. They said she was being emotionally honest and that I’m turning something harmless into drama. They keep reminding me that “nothing actually happened” and imply that I’m the one creating tension in the family.
Now I’m starting to question myself. I feel uncomfortable, but everyone around me keeps saying I’m imagining things and being unfair.
AITA?
I-N-F-O: Whether or not you're TA depends on the one person whose opinion you've apparently not taken into consideration. What does your husband think about her behavior and about your concerns?
Crazy_Merma1d (OP)
I did talk to my husband about it before confronting her. He told me he feels uncomfortable with how involved she is and agrees that some of her behavior crosses boundaries. He also said he never encouraged it and has been trying to keep things polite but distant. He supports me setting boundaries and doesn’t want to be put in the middle of family tension.
He also needs to set boundaries with your sister as he is the recipient of her inappropriate attention.
I'll give husband the benefit of the doubt here. If he's tried putting some distance between them then he likely struggled with something a lot of women have experienced in being the recipient of unwanted advances.
freeze up, try to pull away without creating waves and you know if you speak up about your concerns you risk breaking up a family or being branded a liar. In that case, hearing the wife bringing it up validates how he feels and that he's not imagining it.
It's easier to come to a plan together knowing she's on board with whatever happens as a result, because it very much sounds like this is leading to no contact with the family since everyone else is downplaying what she's doing.
It's no fun to be in his spot. As a general observation: just because he's a husband doesn't mean he has to be confrontational or handle unwanted advances the way we THINK he should. That's telling a victim how to act.
NTA-You said you talked to your husband and he feels the same. Ultimately, it’s up to him to set a boundary as well. If both of you are united, it should be fairly simple to force her to back off without completely destroying the relationship.
NTA. Once a seed is planted, it takes root and grows. She planted that seed with her little comment. She knew what she was doing. The seed took root and started to grow. You need to draw a line in the sand with your sister AND your husband. She is not allowed at your house, and if she keeps this up, you won't go to family gatherings where she is at.
Your husband also needs to know what is being said. I wouldn't go looking for trouble, but if you THINK this is going beyond her, then you need to be honest with yourself and your husband. If your husband has no inkling this is going on, and thinks he is just being a "brother" then ask for his phone to check his messages.
Explain to him that her comments and her actions make you uncomfortable. I wouldn't blame him, but I would definitely talk to him. It takes two to have an affair, but it takes one person to ruin a relationship.
Why did she need to "be honest" with you? If she did nothing wrong, why? And why is it a problem for you to ask her to "respect your marriage?" It's not normal to have those kinds of conversations. It's not normal to accuse someone of being insecure controlling when they're asking for respect.
This feels like a power move to be sure: she wants to be emotionally connected to your husband and she wants you to accept that. You said your husband doesn't want to set boundaries and doesn't want to be put in the middle- but like it or not, he's already involved.
This shouldn't even be a conflict and it wouldn't be if anyone in your family actually set or respected boundaries. So you're NTA, but I would drag your husband to counseling if he's not going to be on your side.
NTA! Your sister is gas lighting you. Blaming you for her behavior is classic. She's going to keep going after you and will cause trouble on your marriage. You need to have a real serious discussion with your husband. And you both need to go no contact with her and low contact with your parents. This is red flag city. Seek marriage counseling if he isn't totally supportive, but go alone.