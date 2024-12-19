'AITA for telling my sister she can't get a 'discount' to buy our parents' house?'

OP is counting free-rent in favor of the sister, but OP isn't thinking about what the cost of care during that time would have been. Let's say rent's $1,200/month for 5 years, that's $72,000 total.

Does OP have any idea what the cost of a live-in care giver is? It's more like $72,000 PER year, so OP's sister has saved the estate at least $360,000 in that time. The difference between $1.5million and $1.2 million is $300,000.

And that doesn't even count the mental load that OP didn't have to deal with, knowing her sister was right there for emergencies, medical issues, etc.

$1 million seems completely fair. $1.2 million seems stingy, but whatever. OP asking for $1.5 million is so out of line.