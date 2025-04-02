Sister attempts blackmail over secret relationship after financial recklessness exposed. AITA? + UPDATE

So, thank you for the favor and for giving me 5 minutes of your time even when all you did was send two things in a super forced way and under threats, like I wouldn't do that to you.

BC: [To be clear I sent my ideas in paragraphs]

S: Look, Im sorry, I promise to do the dishes half a week.

I never had any trouble sending those documents: I was in class and I'm still with evaluations. If you had told me Sunday night I would have sent them the very same night. Just like it doesn't take me 5 mins to send them, it doesn't take you one to tell me on time.

My program being super easy? seriously? [I got offended by this]

Refusing to give you money from my budget because yours was spent on parties is not being arrogant. I'm not superior to you. I don't eat honey. It's probably dripping on your cupboard, check that.