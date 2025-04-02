Sister attempts blackmail over secret relationship after financial recklessness exposed. AITA? + UPDATE

So, quick background: I'm a 3rd year college student at a very demanding undergraduate career (I can only work on summers break), currently studying/living away from home thanks to a scholarship, so money is quite tight in my family.
So, BIG wall of text, but bear with me: A year ago my sister decided to study and live with me in the same place...to be honest I was half excited half horrified. She's my sister but she has always been messy, unorganized and pretty much kept an immature attitude all the time (tantrums with my parents about going out, fights with them instead of reasoning) but yeah, who is not immature at 18 years old?
Well, anyway, my sister never dropped this behavior and brought it to college: her room is a mess (it smells weird, and has never vacuumed/cleaned in a whole year), keeps getting late to class, forgets stuff, etc; and has always been bad with money managing: spends a lot on booze, parties, clubs, uber, you name it (except drugs...not that I'm aware of, though, but seriously doubt it.)
So, as her sister, I tried to teach her a little bit of finances: how much to spend on groceries, ways to save money, be clear on how much we are allowed to spend, etc. Well, I kinda saw an improvement on her last year: she told me where she went at night, with who...
I'm not her mother, that's not my role, but I care for her so I used to ask her all weekends where she was going, not to tell her 'NO, dont go', but to know where she was going to be.
Back on me, last year I met the nicest and most charming guy and even though we are in a long-distance relationship right now, we are finally on a serious status, but my parents do not know YET.
I plan to tell them in 2 weeks, when my evaluations are done and I want it to be a surprise because he's just perfect for me: kind, polite, smart, it's my first serious relationship and I'm pretty sure they're gonna like him.
Anyway, since I live with my sister I decided to tell her first when we both agreed on being in a serious relationship and told her I was going to tell my parents in my way and that I trusted her with this.
I'm the first member of my family that has been in a long distance relationship, so it will be kind of difficult to explain it to them becauseee generational gap. I never told her the date I planned to tell my parents, or when she could meet him (my SO wants to meet my sister so bad).
But, something snapped on her since last two weeks. She became much more careless about priorities: she was late for at least 8 days on paying rent (I always give her the money on the 1st day), she doesn't wash her dishes anymore or does her part on cleaning the place, blew off all her groceries budget.
Since she has NOTHING in the fridge (I lurk r/slowcooking quite a lot so, my meals are frozen and prepared beforehand) she begged me to give her more money EVEN when the day before she went out with a friend until the early morning, knowing she had nothing to eat!!
So, thanks in part of lurking r/relationships, I put my foot down and told her no, even when she offered me to pay me with interests (it's our parents money after all, so yeah, what's the catch on that?)
I called her on her behavior and told her I would not give her a cent from my budget until she spoke to my parents about this, that it was becoming a problem. She went quiet and never asked me again.
To the blackmail part:
Now, yesterday she told me, around midnight that she needed some documents that her college administration office is demanding her (i don't even know for what exactly) and asked me if I had copies...and that due date is today. At 6 pm.
So I sent her the documents super late at night at her email, and went to sleep. Today, in the middle of a class she texted me saying that she had "forgot" the password for that email (I've had that email on my address list for at least 5 years, so, probably BS?) and to please send it through other mail/facebook.
I had no problem with sending it again, but now I was pissed off (more worried, tbh) at her and told her how could she put parties/clubs/going out ABOVE paying rent and have food in the fridge, etc, and just how could she just do stuff at the last minute.
Well, she told me that I could take 5 minutes to be "nice on her" and sending it again (I was in the middle of class, you know...I'm supposed to pay attention to the lecture, i was going to send it after that), to stop being so "sour and bitter".
What did make me laugh out loud was when she said that it was not convenient to have her "in a bad mood" while I was in a relationship with my SO and to not count on her when I tell my parents. (Yeah, I felt like she was "threatening" me.)
Again, I guess thanks to this sub, I decided to be the calm one and called her on her behavior-again- and told her that the one who probably did NOT want in a bad mood was me.
I manage the money and had whatever she wanted and my parents do NOT know a single word about spending her money for food on booze). I finished saying that I wanted my family, including her, to be part of my relationship with my SO just as I'm going to be part of his, and gave her an ultimatum of just telling me if she wanted to be part of it or not. She has seen it, but not responded it yet.
I'm no longer afraid of telling my parents about my SO, but seeing that my sister tried to use something I trusted her with against me kinda makes me think twice about our relationship, but we are still living together, so i know it's going to be awkward. Was I too harsh on her? What should I do next (besides moving out)?
Wow, as soon as she thought she had leverage on you, she started treating you and your home like garbage. Can you boot her?
Seems like you have it under control to me. Keep putting your foot down. She's lucky to have a sister who cares. If she didn't have you think of how messed up her life would be at this point. Don't give in though. She needs to learn. And you need to have boundaries.
Another person who had all their needs met and only had to be nice in return, but failed at even that. What is wrong with today's moochers?!
Hi again, last post got some attention, thanks for everyone who read it and even more to those who took the time to comment! I really appreciate the input! So, yesterday the last thing that I posted was that my sister had seen the message but had not answered yet. Well, a little bit after that everything just went south through Whatsapp.
Besides that the orthography she used could give cancer (kInda writeeng likee diz, i cant even) she just dug herself even deeper in dirt and frankly I AM done, I'm exhausted at this point and have better things to focus my energy on.
So, onto the conversation... I won't copy paste it because a) eye cancer and b) original is quite long (again, sorry, LONG wall of text):
BC: me, S: sister
S: Beside the WTF factor that you have a long-distance with him, I already talked to dad, but I wished you understand that I get up like super early and get home SO late, I don't have like super easy like you, the rent its cheap and that time I went out was like once, a friend was in town and had like zero evaluations.
I'm so sorry about the docs [sarcastic], they told me Sunday night...ok I admit that I don't do my dishes and need to work on that but don't know where they come from, I don't eat that often at home [hint for Reddit: those are from last weekend].
What really bothered me was that you refused to send the documents like I'm asking you to come in person and deliver them to me in my hand, and literally the only favor you have ever done to me was borrow me a couple dollars in January, have empathy and stop being so arrogant, I don't say anything when you use my honey that I bought myself, I hope someone does the same to you.
So, thank you for the favor and for giving me 5 minutes of your time even when all you did was send two things in a super forced way and under threats, like I wouldn't do that to you.
[30 mins later...]
S: Look, Im sorry, I promise to do the dishes half a week.
BC: [To be clear I sent my ideas in paragraphs]
I never had any trouble sending those documents: I was in class and I'm still with evaluations. If you had told me Sunday night I would have sent them the very same night. Just like it doesn't take me 5 mins to send them, it doesn't take you one to tell me on time.
My program being super easy? seriously? [I got offended by this]
Refusing to give you money from my budget because yours was spent on parties is not being arrogant. I'm not superior to you. I don't eat honey. It's probably dripping on your cupboard, check that.
I know empathy: I know how its like being with no free time [another hint: I don't go out on weekends because I'm studying] and so, I know that it's possible to get organized.
Yes, it's not common practice how my relationship with my SO is right now, but we both agreeded on making it work. You tried to use something I trusted you against me, and although I can forgive, I won't forget.
ANYTHING regarding him you will know it from someone else than me, but you're still invited to meet him because he wants to. Just tell me when you have the time. PD: you forgot to take out the trash.
S: you never told me about the trash! And I never said anything against you, and I'm always shocked how mean you are just with me, the worst being that I'm used to it, other people have told me that [so, huh, never said against me?]
I promise to change the things about the trash and dishes, won't tell you to never ask me favors, heck, please ask me for favors [uh, no?], I will do them, I'm so not looking for revenge [...what?], not because I want to prove something, but because I would be so tiring to take revenge on something not worth it [...at this point I'm just confused]
I'm sorry for what I've done: I admit I'm messy and will put aside whatever excuses for my lack of time, gonna change that for my own good and hopefully for you too, if you need anything just tell me.
BC: I know you're not out for revenge...that would be so weird for a couple docs I couldn't send because I was paying attention to my professor. If you want to do favors for me, I prefer you do those to yourself: be clean, get organized and start tracking your expenses.
It's a good start. I get worried that you're priorities are wrong. The "mean" behavior I'm displaying just might be, MIGHT be because of how you treat me. Isn't it surprising how it's only with you? We agreed on the trash on Sunday, you were on your phone. Take it out next time.
So, as of today, she had not seen this message, probably just ignoring me by now. So...yeah, that happened yesterday. I just want to mention that it was hours before an exam, so yeah, it got me stressed and probably will affect my grade.
What's my next step? First, as much as I wish to move out right now (like, RIGHT now) I can't. Money is tight right now, but I know I won't have to share a house forever with her (don't share a room though...) and only until I get my degree and get a job I will be able to get out and never share a place with her ever. For now: patience. Period.
Second, I'm still gonna live with her, but for me she's just another roomate. No more no less. Third, I will tell my parents again (this behavior is not unusual) but I'm going to demand them to give her ALL of her budget. I'm done being more of a nanny than a sister, and like one of you said yesterday, she can live without a nanny or a manager. Big changes start with baby steps.
Fourth, along with that, I plan to tell them about my SO. I got nothing to be used against me, but if my sister thinks she got leverage on me with that, I rather take the imaginary wind out of of her sails as soon as I can, although it's nice to let her dream a little bit longer...
I got a killer internship on January thats gonna give me a badass resume, today I'm gonna see the nicest gentleman that is my SO, I managed to get a research position at my college and I'm also editor of a college magazine, so if something is gonna affect my grades or performance or even get in my way it's gonna be me, not meaningless drama from my sis.
I don't know if I'm gonna have a third update after I talk to my parents, but hopefully they will open their eyes because mine feel sore by now. I'm done. ...sorry I sounded angry, I'm still fuming a little bit. It's not my nature.
If her rent money is coming from your parents, they should give that directly to you to make sure rent is paid. If she can't be trusted with her rent money, she shouldn't have any access to it. You should have the hard conversations in person, rather than through texting.
Texting is easy to misinterpret and send people off into angry rabbit holes. And seriously, you live with her. One sit-down 10 minute discussion could be more productive than hours of angry texts back and forth. She does seem like the kind of person that might destroy or tamper with your stuff in petty revenge. So protect yourself against that.
Swap your doorknob out for one that locks with a key, and keep your room locked while you're not home to protect your stuff. A locking trunk for your snacks, and a mini fridge with a lock will keep her from tampering with your food.
Tell your parents to give you the money for her rent and utilities so they will get paid, but all the rest goes to her. That lets you pay all the bills and forces her to be responsible for her own spending.
Make your parents give you her rent money and give everything else to her, then she can't ask you for any money because she has all the money she'll get. I agree with the other posters about a locking door nob, and congrats on the internship and everything else?