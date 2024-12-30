'My sister (36F) and I (35F) signed a 3 year lease. She got pregnant 3 months in. How do I tell her I need to move out?' + UPDATE

I confronted my sister about shared bills, and have asked her to post the bills on the fridge, and that we would no longer be splitting most groceries. I told her that I’m not entirely comfortable with someone moving in here.

It’s not within the rights of our lease and we would need to communicate this with the landlord, and ask to break the lease. My sister’s response to everything has been emotional, reluctant, and avoidant. She simply cries, yells and walks away. She claims that I am abandoning her.

I feel exhausted, exploited and manipulated. It’s affecting my work, my personal life and my ability to enjoy life. My son is experiencing some anxiety too. He has sports and extracurricular most days after school and I am adamant to discuss adult things without my son there.