'AITA for calling out on social media that my sister had an affair with my other sister's husband?'

Up to this point, I kept my mouth shut, although I knew I'd eventually blow. After a year of her crap, I just got so tired of the whining, her playing the victim and trying to get the family to turn against our mother and sister. I finally had enough.

My bestie encouraged me to do it because she was annoyed with Becky's ridiculous posts too. So, with the thumbs up from my sister and our mother, I took to social media and posted the truth...with receipts.

I learned Tom and Becky had separated and I had a screenshot of the address of Tom's new apartment that Denise and John convinced him to move into. I also had a screenshot of the new house Denise and John recently bought together, which even included Tom's signature because Becky and Tom were still married.