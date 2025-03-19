Sister blamed for hurt feelings after forcing unwanted adoption reunion with the child her mother gave away. AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister she had no right to make promises on mom's behalf or mine and all hurt feelings are her fault?"

Please tell me if I'm a total AH to my sister or not. A few months ago my sister found out that our mom had given a baby up for adoption when she was a teenager. She told me and went to confront mom about never saying anything but mom shut down.

Our dad told us that mom had gotten pregnant years ago. She wanted a termination but her family prevented her from getting one. They wanted her to raise the baby but she didn't even want to touch her and refused all contact in the hospital and said she wanted the baby to be adopted out.