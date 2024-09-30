'AITA for taking in my sister without giving my husband a head's up?' UPDATED

"AITA for taking in my sister without giving heads up to my husband?"

Hear me out. I was at my parent's place. I was over to help out my mom out with the garden. My younger sister is staying at home for college. It seems dad was yelling at her about something. He checked her phone and found that she is a lesbian. My mom was just watching her yell at him and backing him up.

My sister was just crying. I am a pretty soft spoken person and I couldn't stop my dad from yelling but when he was done. I told her to pack her stuff and took her to my place. She is a pretty sensitive person and my parents are pretty assertive and rude sometimes.