Woman asks if she's wrong for calling out sister-in-law for photoshopping her kids.

Most moms think their children are the cutest kids on the planet, but in this selfie-obsessed culture, there is an alarming new trend of parents photoshopping out every "flaw" from their children's pics.

Reddit user u/AitaMommyBear has noticed her sister-in-law posting pictures of her niece and nephew on social media that are completely unrecognizable, giving the toddler and infant blonde hair, blue eyes, and even changing the shape of their faces. When this superficial sister-in-law started in on her own daughter, this Mama Bear had reached her limit.

Now she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for publicly calling my sister-in-law shallow and insecure because she photoshops pictures of her kids?"

She writes: