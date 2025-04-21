'AITA for calling my sister irresponsible and refusing to help her?'

Of course you are judging her for her personal choices. What else would you judge her for? The color of her hair? The shape of her nose? Of course not. You can only judge on personal choices.

She was asking you for money because her personal choices put her in the position she is in. If she asks you for money, she should expect to be judged in order for you to decide whether or not you will give her money. NTA.

mrbutto

And I bet big sis manages to pass self-righteous judgement on other people's personal choices; that's probably her only hobby except breeding.

474480