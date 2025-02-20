'AITA for telling my sister she's 'stupid' and trying to ruin our dad's life?' UPDATED

She told me the other day that she's planning on trying to set him up with one of her friends' single mom instead, who she feels is much more age-appropriate and likable than Fiona and whom she thinks he'd have more chemistry with. She's planning on telling him this weekend and wants me to back her up.

I just lost my patience and told her to leave me out of this and that she's ruining his life by trying to set him up on some blind date as if he's a child. She started crying and told me all she wants is what's best for him because Fiona's the wrong woman and he's making a mistake, but I said I don't see how this would help when he's already engaged and that she's being stupid.