Family feud erupts over father's handling of troubled teen's past behavior, 'throw her past in her face.' AITA?

At 18 she left to live at her aunts. She robbed the place and my sister pressed charges. She almost went to jail and after that she started to turn her life around.

To the main issue, I picked her up and she made some remarks that she should have a car like Cally (she bought her car from a family member). I told her she should save up for one.

She made a comment about how Cally is the golden child and that is why she had a good childhood with opportunity while hers sucked.

I told her no, Cally is not the golden child and the reason she had opportunities that you didn't have was because we could trust Cally. As a teenager you proved over and over again thag you were not to be trusted.