'AITA for invoicing my sister after she kept dumping her kids at my place before dawn without asking?'

traciw67

NTA. When she drops them off on Friday and then quickly leaves, call the police for abandonment. Because you know she'll just dump them on your doorstep, right? Will you be strong enough and not take this blatant disrespect? Or bend over and take it, as usual?

9BALL22

Odd_Tea4945

You did the exact right thing, because Lena is taking advantage of you. Please take the key or change your locks, because she will keep doing it. Actually, you have every single right to "gatekeeping childcare", because guess what? These are NOT your children, it's Lena's responsibility. If Lena will not pay “a cent to my own sister”, she'll have to pay a babysitter, because free auntie stops, no matter if HER children "will be sad."