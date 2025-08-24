'AITA? My sister left her own wedding because of me.'

He shared that he feels really good about it and he should know something soon. (In reality, he's already accepted the position, but we knew better than to share that news there.)

During my mom's toast, she said something like, "We're so happy to welcome a new son into our family. Our other bonus son, [husband], continually makes us so proud. If everyone could extend some of their well wishes to him for an upcoming promotion, please do."

This was a few lines in an otherwise very nice speech. Was it unnecessary and a bit of a faux-pas? Sure. But it wasn't world ending. Still, my sister got very upset and ended up leaving the reception area for a while after that.