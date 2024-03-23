Man ridiculed by mom for wanting gay best friend as live-in maid over sister. AITA?

"AITA for not wanting my sister to live with me if she's not my maid?"

taGuilty-Effort-9299

That's what my mother said I said. Not fluent. I (30M) live with my best friend, Mike (27M) and I pay all of our bills.

An important context, Mike is gay and he was outed by a cousin to the family while finishing college and his parents simply stopped helping and disowned him. He went into a deep depression where he had to stop working and take a break from college because he was so broken.

He helped me with what he had saved and when everything was done, he said he would leave because he couldn't help anymore and at the time I was already working and a good salary, I told him to relax and just clean the bathroom (which I was responsible for) and that I managed the bills.