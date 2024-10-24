'AITA for telling my sister our mom posted pictures of her baby online?' UPDATED

When I got home from work, my dad took me aside and chewed my ass out about disrespect. I told him I thought it was disrespectful for my mom to post that picture knowing that my sister and BIL aren't okay with it, and then he just went on a speech about "my house my rules", which sucks because he's technically right. I want to move out so bad, but student loans are a b!tch.

My sister and BIL obviously side with me, but now I have extended family blowing up my inbox because the photo was taken down before a lot of them could see it. I've just ignored them, which is making my mom even more mad at me, but I don't know what the hell I'm supposed to say that will make anyone happy.