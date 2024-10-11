'AITA if I tell my sister my mom is planning to wear her wedding dress to her wedding?' UPDATED 3X

She shut me down and insisted on wearing the dress. I offered to go dress shopping with her and even order a new dress and pay for the customs fees to get it shipped but she’s insistent on wearing her old dress. WIBTA if I let my older sister know my mom's plan? I don’t know what else to do.

Extra info: the people in the wedding (bridesmaids, maid of honor, groomsmen ) are required to wear gold. My sister told our family that while the theme is gold, guests can choose to wear whatever color they want. We don’t have to wear gold as the family of the bride. She flat out said that she was ok with us wearing anything we wanted.