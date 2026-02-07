"AITA for telling my sister to stop 'mommyjacking' every conversation and to let me talk about myself?"

My sister has 2 kids, 4 and 1. Ever since she got pregnant about 5 years ago, she pivots every conversation to pregnancy, breast feeding, her kids, etc. We have a family group chat and it happens any time I try to text about something, no matter how important.
When people are responding to me, she brings up something about being a mother and everyone drops what I was saying and moves on to her. It’s been annoying me for a while.
This has happened for pretty much any conversation that happens. It only doesn’t happen if she is asleep or not on her phone, so that’s not often. She did it after I got engaged, when I was talking about my new job, when I am talking about my health, when I bought a house, etc.
At the start of this week I found out intense restructuring is happening at the company I work at and my job situation is up in the air. I’ve obviously been very stressed about it and wanted to vent/get advice from family members who have been in the workforce longer than I have.
After no messages all day, I text the group chat. I sent a couple messages back and forth with a couple people in the group. Then my sister sends a picture of her baby talking about how he wants some milk.
Conversations then turns to be about the baby and l just got really upset because it happened once again especially because I could tell by the lighting in the picture that it was taken hours earlier.
I privately texted her asking “for once can a conversation be about me without you mommyjacking it?” She told me I need to grow up and that not everything is about me.
She apparently then called our mom to tell her about it and my mom told me I was an AH to send that text and that I need to “lighten up”. I’m assuming word got around because now no one will respond to anything I say in the group chat. AITA for telling my sister to stop mommyjacking every conversation and to let me talk about my life?
I think “mommyjacking” is my new favourite word to describe narcissistic new mothers! NTA.
Is your sister by chance a stay-at-home parent? I have a tendency to bring my kids up a lot but that's because I am a stay-at-home parent and I don't do anything outside of the kids right now. The rare opportunity I get to go be a substitute teacher at their school is a godsend because I get to talk to other adults. Might describe why she is doing it.
I do have other hobbies outside of my kids but nobody cares about the fantasy books I'm reading, the extremely niche video game I'm playing, or the fact that TeamFourStar is doing Sailor Moon Abridged right now.
“Talking about your kids” isn’t mommyjacking. Making someone else’s conversation / accomplishment / event / etc about your kids when it’s unrelated and/or off topic is mommy jacking. The sister has nothing to offer OP or the group so she just brings up her kids. Which have NOTHING to do with the topic at hand.
Being a STAHP is not an excuse for refusing to show empathy to your sibling. No one cares about whatever thing you were going to say because it’s not related and it’s 100% centering yourself when it’s not about you!
TAannoying (OP)
She became a stay at home mom with the second. She worked with the first. But the behavior started when she got pregnant with the first. Honestly it maybe started when they started trying for a baby, but it wasn’t bad until she was pregnant with the first. And she found out at like 5 weeks?
But she did have a full time job until about a year ago. And she started when she was pregnant with the first. Usually about pregnancy symptoms but also about things at work that didn’t relate to what I said. And she doesn’t do it to anyone else in the chat, just me.
She does have weekly hobbies outside the house. She can also go out with her friends without the kids. Her husband is very involved and they has good support system outside of him. She loves taking about her hobbies. Good for her! I mean that genuinely. But it’s just her bringing up her kids whenever I talk about something about myself.
NTA. That kind of behavior is 100% attention seeking and deliberate and not an accident either. Also, I'm going to add that the family members aren't all that innocent either because they shouldn't just be immediately diverting to whatever the sister says when the moment isn't hers. They should be calling that behavior out.
NTA. But I would just find your support in individuals and not the group as a whole. If you have a favourite aunt or a cousin who’s been through something similar or a conversation to your mom one on one. This gives your sister NO opportunity to hijack you and two, it’s less of an “into the void” kind of thing.
Why aren’t you contacting family members individually to seek advice / vent? You know your sister will hijack any conversation she is privy to, so if you want the focus to be you, you need to stop having these conversations in a group chat. ESH, because it’s tiring when people make their kids their entire personality.
TAannoying (OP)
It’s just kind of the nature of the group chat and our relationship with everyone in it. We all will vent or talk about things in the chat. But my sister only does it to me when I bring something up, not anyone else. I am the youngest so I wonder if she doesn’t do it to the others out of respect because they’re older than her. But for me, I’m younger so I don’t count.
NTA although I think your sister is bearing the brunt of your frustration. I think your family as a whole is the issue here, not just your sister. If your family was invested in supporting you, then nothing she could do would prevent them from doing so.
Your mother’s reaction is telling. I think you have to be real with yourself about what’s realistic to expect from your family based on their actions and not whatever hopes you have about them. And I mean that in the kindest way possible, i spent so much of my life hoping for the best with my family instead of accepting them as they are.