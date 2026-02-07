"AITA for telling my sister to stop 'mommyjacking' every conversation and to let me talk about myself?"

My sister has 2 kids, 4 and 1. Ever since she got pregnant about 5 years ago, she pivots every conversation to pregnancy, breast feeding, her kids, etc. We have a family group chat and it happens any time I try to text about something, no matter how important.

When people are responding to me, she brings up something about being a mother and everyone drops what I was saying and moves on to her. It’s been annoying me for a while.

This has happened for pretty much any conversation that happens. It only doesn’t happen if she is asleep or not on her phone, so that’s not often. She did it after I got engaged, when I was talking about my new job, when I am talking about my health, when I bought a house, etc.