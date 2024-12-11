'AITA for telling my sister to stop using nonsense ‘baby’ talk?' UPDATED

My mum agreed and said she will talk to her about it when it’s just them as she thought that agreeing with me in the moment would have made Alana defensive and she wouldn’t have listened, which is probably true. I mentioned what some commenters had said about it being my house and me being able to ask her to stop, she agreed with this and reiterated she would talk to Alana.

That’s all I have for now. I’m going to talk to Este and I think we’re going to go for the ‘talk to her seriously/treat her like an adult’ approach, and try and be a bit kinder about it. Thanks again for the comments, Este and I are feeling very vindicated.

After speaking to Alana, she shared this update: