"AITA for taking everything in the divorce after my sister offered me her 'miracle baby' that turned out to be my husband's?"

My sister showed up at my house holding a positive pregnancy test and said the baby was for me. I cried. I actually cried right there in the kitchen.

Two years of failed IVF treatments. Two years of watching my bank account drain. Two years of hormones that made me feel like I was losing my mind. And here she was, my younger sister, offering to carry a baby for us.

She sat down at the table and started explaining. "I know how much you've been struggling. And I can't watch you go through another round. Let me do this for you." My husband came home from work about an hour later. I was still crying, but happy crying this time. I grabbed his arm the second he walked in.