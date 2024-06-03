Woman distances from sister over criticism of foster child's private schooling. AITA?

She's speaking more and more clearly, she's learning so much, and she even has 2 friends. The school is expensive though. After my financial aid I'm paying $1200/month for her tuition and when she starts going to aftercare it'll be another $450/month.

I was talking to my sister about Maya and this school and how she and her husband might want to consider it for their older daughter (2, the preschool starts at 3) and she asked why I'm sending a kid I might not get to keep to private school and that it would be a waste of money if she goes to a family member.