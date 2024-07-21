Brother calls sister selfish, using inheritance on wedding instead of their mom's medical bills. AITA?

I told her that Mom's health should be the priority, not a one-day event. Lisa accused me of being jealous and unsupportive. She even said I was trying to "control" her life and her choices.

Things escalated quickly. I called her selfish and told her that if she went ahead with this, she'd be putting her wedding over Mom's life. She started crying and said I was ruining her happiness and making her feel guilty for wanting one day of joy after all the grief we’ve been through.

Our relatives are split. Some think Lisa deserves her dream wedding and that we could find other ways to help Mom. Others agree with me and think Lisa is being unreasonable. Mom, bless her heart, said she didn't want to be a burden and that she would support whatever decision we made.