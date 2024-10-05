'AITA for for telling my sister she needs to speak to her daughter and can't keep ignoring the problem?'

My niece never knew they felt this way until she heard them both say it within a couple of days. She has picked up on the fact they leave her out a lot but accepted the age gap being the reason.

However hearing that they don't think of her as real family or stepfamilies as real family has upset her. Added to that, they apparently sounded like it was a really bad thing if anyone thought she was their real family and that was so upsetting for her.

My sister has told me before she does not want me feeding into the idea that this is set in stone from her stepkids. She doesn't want her daughter too know that there are people in the world who feel that way and stay that way.