Man calls 'spoiled' sister an 'inflexible bridezilla' over wedding theme; AITA?

Planning a wedding can often unearth years of family drama, but what happens when your brother is more invested in your wedding theme than you are?

Part of being a supportive family member of a bride is helping them achieve their wedding goals, even if you might not be a fan of a unicorn-themed roller rink wedding in the middle of January.

So, when a conflicted brother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his sister's wedding plans, people were dying to deem a juicy verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my sister that I don't care about how her wedding turns out?

My (29M) sister (26F) has always been incredibly spoiled. It’s always her way or the highway, so I knew that when she got engaged she would be a handful. Her wedding is coming up in about a year and she has already started planning.