Man calls 'spoiled' sister an 'inflexible bridezilla' over wedding theme; AITA?

Part of being a supportive family member of a bride is helping them achieve their wedding goals, even if you might not be a fan of a unicorn-themed roller rink wedding in the middle of January.
So, when a conflicted brother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his sister's wedding plans, people were dying to deem a juicy verdict.
My (29M) sister (26F) has always been incredibly spoiled. It’s always her way or the highway, so I knew that when she got engaged she would be a handful. Her wedding is coming up in about a year and she has already started planning.
She sat us all down (my mother, father, and my other sister) and told us what they had decided for the theme. Now personally, I think it’s a little tacky to put a theme on the wedding, but it’s not my wedding, so I held my tongue. Her theme was nature, and this was applied to everything.