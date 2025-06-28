Bride’s sister caught stealing thousands in cash gifts at wedding. 'I deserve this money!' AITA?

"Bride’s sister stole money from the bride, got caught on camera and posted on a local instagram blog account."

I was a bridesmaid at this wedding. It was an African wedding where it is culturally expected and accepted to shower the bride and groom with money. (trying not to give too much away by mentioning specific country).

Bride already had designated little cousins who were responsible for picking up and holding onto the money till the end of the ceremony. If you’ve ever seen one of these ceremonies, you know how chaotic things can get on the dance floors.

At the end of the night, we all gather to help the bride and groom sort and count their money. We all quickly realize there’s way less money in the bags than we anticipated.