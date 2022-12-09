Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Sister tells brother he's hated by siblings because he's the 'replacement child'.

Sister tells brother he's hated by siblings because he's the 'replacement child'.

Shenuque Tissera
Dec 9, 2022 | 4:10 PM
ADVERTISING

Children are intuitive. They can tell when something is wrong when you're upset with or mistreating them.

Don't be surprised if your kids can tell if you have a favorite child. One group of siblings can read their parents' child preferences because of how much strife it creates on a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit.

She writes:

I (24F) have a 26 yo sister and a 23yo brother (we'll call him Jake). I also have a 12yo brother (we'll call him Ryan), and he's the reason for this conflict. When Jake was a kid, doctors didn't think he would make it to twelve.

Jake wasn't just the baby of the family but also the only boy. Our parents wanted a boy and always said it was good that Jake was a boy because they didn't want to have a fourth kid.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content