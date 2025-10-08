'AITA for responding with 'I’m not surprised' when my sister told me her boyfriend won’t propose?'

I feel so bad about this. I am 27, female. My sister, “Emily” is 26. Her boyfriend, “Marcus”, is 28. They have been together for 3 years. Earlier today, Emily came over and we were discussing her plans to move away to another country with her boyfriend. The gist of it is that they’re pushing the date back by a few years because they are not 100 percent on moving next year.
We then moved onto the topic of holidays. I knew that Emily was planning on going to Japan. However, I know that Emily also really wants to get engaged in Japan. It’s her dream proposal destination. Marcus also knows this and has expressed that he would love to go, but not right now if Emily is expecting an engagement from it.
I try to stay out of their relationship but there have been times when I’ve been caught out at their house or Emily calls me to vent about Marcus. The arguments were a lot. The issue that sparked it was never the focus and this is problematic.
The recent calls had been pretty intense, and it seemed as if their relationship was going to end as a result of the issues. They managed to work through a lot of the bigger issues, but there are a lot of things that still need addressing. An engagement, right now, is not the answer.
Emily is pretty frustrated that Marcus won’t go on this trip with her, but she has also said he should be willing to propose to her, and they will go back to Japan as many times as necessary until he does. She was deadly serious about this.
When she made that remark in the past, I told her that it is an overly expensive proposal, and the two of them are not in a position where they can take multiple trips to Japan in short succession. If she was so set on it, wait for Marcus to bring up going, that way she knows a proposal is on-the-table. She still wanted to stick with her plan.
Today she said that Marcus still isn’t willing to go on and propose on “their” trip and my automatic response was “I’m not surprised”. Emily got really offended by this. I did try to explain that they’re not in a place where marriage should be something that she considers anytime soon, maybe in a year.
Marcus does want to marry her - he has told me he does. He has expressed wanting to once they’re in a better place (relationship wise). I don’t know. It slipped out. I apologized. I still feel like an AH for it.
Poor Marcus. I hope he doesn't go to japan and is forced into something he clearly doesn't want yet.
Adventurous-Star8593 (OP)
He is sticking by his word and has been clear that no engagement will be happening right now.
That makes sense. It sounds like he’s being honest and realistic instead of making promises he can’t keep. It’s better that he’s upfront now than to rush into something before he’s ready.
NTA. A good sister will tell you the truth. Not to hurt you, but to keep you from being hurt.
Your sister is so focused on a "dream engagement" she's not looking at reality. SHE is going to end that relationship with her demands. Which might be in their best interests. Marcus already should be on his way out the door. You were telling the truth. NTA.
NTA, your answer seems pretty benign and automatic. It wasn't an "I told you so" - you were actually actively listening to what Marcus wants. She actively hasn't been because she wants what she wants and is refusing to take No for an answer. And it's a "No, not right now", not a "No, never". If your sister continues to be this selfish, as others have said, she will lose Marcus.
NTA. She's going to drive him away if she keeps pestering him about it. It might be a good idea also to try couple's therapy to work thru their issues before getting married. Otherwise, they will most likely get divorced soon after.
NTA But maybe recommend your sister either do relationship counseling or counseling on her own. She's been in a serious, committed relationship for 3 years and wants to get engaged.
Marcus doesn't right now but also sounds like he's not willing to give any timeframe. It could be that the relationship needs to end especially if they have lot of problems like you imply. I don't really blame your sister for being frustrated. Society places a lot of pressure on women getting married. She doesn't want to waste time.
NTA. It seems like she’s the kind of person who is in love with the idea of love, marriage and all the prospects (whatever they may be) that comes with it. She seems to be pressuring him into something he doesn’t want to do, which he has respectfully expressed multiple times. It’s only been 3 years, which really isn’t a lot to some people.
NTA. Perhaps suggest that your sis & her bf might try couples counseling. A trained counselor is more objective and can assess their readiness for marriage. Also, myob, and tell them bluntly to leave you out of their drama.
Adventurous-Star8593 (OP)
I try to stay out of it as much as possible. It’s hard to do when she calls me crying after one of their arguments.
Sometimes we need to put being diplomatic aside and be blunt. This is 1 of these cases because your sister seems to life in some sort of fantasy world and needs to touch grass.
She need to grow up emotionally and realize that a proposal/marriage isn't some passage into adulthood. If she gets married now, that she will get divorced within 5 years, because a ring doesn't magically make problems disappear. Their relationship should be stable before they are willingly entering a legally binding contract.
If she thinks trips to Japan are expensive,.wait till she sees how much a weddingparty and divorce costs (financially and emotionally!). If that happens, does she truely wants her "dream proposal" being associated with a divorce or a resentfull partner who she strong armed into proposal!???