'AITA for getting my sister uninvited from our cousin’s wedding because she tried to wear my original wedding dress?'

Let me start by saying I (27F) got married last year. It was a small, intimate ceremony with just close friends and family. My wedding dress wasn’t designer or extravagant — but I designed it myself with the help of a local seamstress.
It had deep personal meaning: hand-embroidered blue flowers that symbolized my late grandmother, who basically raised me. It wasn’t about the price tag — it was about the thought, the symbolism, and the love sewn into every detail. It meant a lot.
Now here comes the problem: my younger sister, We'll call her, Alyssa (24F). We’ve always had a weird, exhausting relationship. Alyssa has made a hobby out of copying me. Not just a little sister phase — like, full-time impersonation.
Clothes, haircuts, favorite bands, hobbies, even my handwriting at one point. Growing up, my mom thought it was adorable. “She just wants to be like her big sister!” Except it wasn’t flattering. It was invasive. And relentless. I couldn’t have a single thing for myself without it eventually being duplicated and passed off as her own “style.”
To make it worse, Alyssa somehow always got praised for it. My mom would coo about how “creative” she was when she copied my art projects or wore my outfits a week later. And when I’d call it out? I was “too sensitive.”
Even when Alyssa flirted with my actual boyfriends while I was still with them, my mom said, “You’re overreacting. It’s not that serious.” (Spoiler alert: our dad cheated on our mom for years, and she still stayed with him. So yeah.
The bar for respect is subterranean in this family.) And just to top it off — yes, she even tried it with my husband. The man I married. Before we were engaged, when we’d been dating a few months, Alyssa started “joking” with him a lot — overly flirty, touching his arm constantly, saying things like “If you weren’t taken…” or “You better treat her right or I’ll have to swoop in.”
Always just barely toeing the line so she could claim it was harmless. He told me about it, and honestly? That should’ve been the moment I cut her off completely. But my mom convinced me to let it go — again. “She’s just teasing! She’s always been playful!”
No. She’s always been disrespectful — and enabled. Fast forward to this month. Our cousin Rachel is getting married and we’re both bridesmaids. Everyone’s excited, it’s going to be a fun weekend.
About a week before the rehearsal dinner, Alyssa sends me a selfie of the dress she’s planning to wear to the dinner, all smiley and proud of herself. I open it — and for a second, I’m confused. Then my stomach drops.
It’s my wedding dress. I don’t mean “similar vibes” or “a similar color.” I mean it’s my exact design. The same neckline I sketched by hand. The same embroidered blue flowers — in the same pattern placement. The same silhouette, hemline, fabric choice.
I literally worked with a seamstress for months making sure the flowers were placed around the waist just right — and there it was. On her. She had found someone on Instagram and had it copied. Like it was a Pinterest dress or something. And all she said was: “Isn’t this SO cute?? 🥰”
I called her. I asked her — calmly, at first — what on earth she was thinking. Her answer? “You’re married. You wore it. Let someone else enjoy it. It’s really not that deep.”
Not that deep?? She basically ripped off the most meaningful piece of clothing I’ve ever owned, and she wants me to be… what? Flattered? I told her flat-out: if she wore that dress, I’d tell Rachel and the whole family exactly where she got it. And I’d show up to the rehearsal dinner in a full-length white gown with a train and veil just to be extra petty.
She laughed. She actually laughed and told me I was being childish. Okay, game on. So I messaged Rachel privately. I showed her the screenshots and explained everything — made it clear I wasn’t trying to stir up drama, but I felt disrespected and blindsided.
Rachel (bless her) was livid on my behalf. She said Alyssa had no business pulling something like that right before someone else’s wedding and told me she would handle it.
A day later, Alyssa was officially uninvited from the rehearsal dinner and the pre-wedding events. Cue the meltdown. My mom called me, furious. “How could you do that to your sister? It’s just a dress!”
She accused me of being vindictive, said I embarrassed the family, and that I’m “still holding onto childhood jealousy.” Mind you, this is the same woman who let Alyssa walk all over me for decades and called it “sisterly love.”
But here’s the kicker: Alyssa showed up anyway. She wasn’t invited — Rachel made that clear. But she thought she could just show up and play the victim, act surprised, say there was a “miscommunication.”
She showed up to the rehearsal dinner wearing the knockoff version of my dress. No shame. Still smug. Rachel didn’t even blink. She pulled her aside and told her to leave. Security wasn’t needed, but Rachel made it very clear she wasn’t welcome. Alyssa stormed out and posted some passive-aggressive nonsense on Instagram about “jealous women” and “sisters who can’t handle a little shine.”
I finally snapped and told my mom the truth: I’m tired of having to make myself small just to keep the peace. I let Alyssa copy me for years because I was told to be the bigger person. But copying my wedding dress — the one I designed in honor of my grandmother — was my line. And she bulldozed right over it.
For the record, the dress wasn’t just a dress. It was one of the only things that felt mine in a family that’s constantly blurred the lines between “sharing” and “stealing.” I put love, grief, and meaning into that dress.
It honored someone who made me feel seen when no one else in our family did. And instead of respecting that, Alyssa treated it like an aesthetic she could lift for an Instagram photo.
So yeah. I put my foot down. For once. And now my family’s acting like I'm the AH and that I burned the house down because I finally lit a match. So… AITA for getting her uninvited?
NTA - your sister has some serious mental issues and needs therapy - sounds like the rest of the family as well.
Dear_Television_2844 (OP)
Thank you! Many family members have seen her behavior and agree, but my mom is always the one to shut them down and prevent her from getting help.
NTA, Honestly I think you'll be better off without your toxic sister and mother. It's really easy to guess who the favorite is. Courage to you.
You need to cut your mother out. Go NC with her and let both of them deal with their toxic behaviors. You are also enabling the behavior every time you give in for your mother’s sake.
NTA but you do realize she’s jealous of you and always has been right? That’s why she copies everything you do but at 24 she needs to find out who she is.
I’m sorry your sister and your mom both suck. Good for you for finally standing up for yourself. Sending mom hugs from someone who is appalled by your mother’s behavior. Update me!
NTA and if I were the bride I’d be pretty weirded out that your sister copied your WEDDING DRESS to wear to the rehearsal dinner. It’s disrespectful to both of you.
NTA. Your cousin is a gem. Your mother is the issue, she allowed that behavior from a young age and glossed it. I would go low contact to cutting them off completely if they still don't see an issue with it. Life is too short for that toxicity.