'AITA for getting my sister uninvited from our cousin’s wedding because she tried to wear my original wedding dress?'

I literally worked with a seamstress for months making sure the flowers were placed around the waist just right — and there it was. On her. She had found someone on Instagram and had it copied. Like it was a Pinterest dress or something. And all she said was: “Isn’t this SO cute?? 🥰”

I called her. I asked her — calmly, at first — what on earth she was thinking. Her answer? “You’re married. You wore it. Let someone else enjoy it. It’s really not that deep.”