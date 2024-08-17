'My sister uninvited me from her wedding since I won't let her honeymoon at my house. AITA?' UPDATED 2X

• My sister did confront our parents about them selling the house. They tried playing dumb, asking her what she meant, but went quiet after she told them she knew they did and texted them the picture I sent her of the contract I signed when buying the lake house, proving I owned the place.

• Sister was furious and said they lied to her about who owned the house and let her look like a lunatic. They went in circles, saying they definitely told her about it but she must have forgotten since she was so focused on her first year of college, but my sister's adamant that she wouldn't forget about something as big as them selling a whole house.